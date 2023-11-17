Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($19.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($19.47) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($18.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

