Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Short Interest Update

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Malaga Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLGF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Malaga Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Dividend Announcement

About Malaga Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Malaga Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

