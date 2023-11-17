Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Marin Software Trading Down 9.8 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

