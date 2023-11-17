Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.26.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

