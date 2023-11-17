MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MasTec were worth $22,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.