Matthew Briers Sells 427,706 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,624,182.00).

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Briers sold 31,682 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.20), for a total value of £211,635.76 ($259,899.01).

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 701.20 ($8.61) on Friday. Wise plc has a 52-week low of GBX 488 ($5.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 778.80 ($9.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6,374.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WISE. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.44) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

