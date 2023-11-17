Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

YTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YTEN

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 888.81% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.