Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medartis Price Performance

MDRSF stock opened at C$77.96 on Friday. Medartis has a twelve month low of C$73.86 and a twelve month high of C$77.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.50.

Medartis Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

