Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medartis Price Performance
MDRSF stock opened at C$77.96 on Friday. Medartis has a twelve month low of C$73.86 and a twelve month high of C$77.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.50.
Medartis Company Profile
