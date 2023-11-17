Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,646,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,772,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,233.5 days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MEOBF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

