Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in October

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,646,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 1,772,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,233.5 days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
MEOBF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Mesoblast
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.