Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.33.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$70.25 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$68.14 and a 52 week high of C$78.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.29. The firm has a market cap of C$16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

