M&G (LON:MNG) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 195 ($2.39).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.80).

M&G stock opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.70. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,128.89, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. M&G’s payout ratio is presently -11,111.11%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

