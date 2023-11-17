MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

