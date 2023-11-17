Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

