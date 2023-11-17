Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Microsoft stock opened at $376.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $376.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

