Miles Roberts Buys 3,645 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).
LON LAND opened at GBX 640.20 ($7.86) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -762.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.89.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -4,642.86%.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
