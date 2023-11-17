Miles Roberts Buys 3,645 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,801.85 ($29,229.83).

Land Securities Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON LAND opened at GBX 640.20 ($7.86) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.40 ($9.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -762.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 604.89.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -4,642.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 649 ($7.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

