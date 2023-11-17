Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

