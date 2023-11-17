Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $86.06 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.88 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.