Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

