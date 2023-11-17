Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 616.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:L opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

