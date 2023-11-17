Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,702 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Match Group stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

