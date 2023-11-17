Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 162 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.79 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

