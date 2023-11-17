Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

