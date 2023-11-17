Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,775 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Bread Financial worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the second quarter valued at about $18,885,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

