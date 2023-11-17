Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 31,733 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 235.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after buying an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after buying an additional 1,213,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,850,566 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

