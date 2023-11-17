Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 413 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 3.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ternium by 158.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 143.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

