Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

