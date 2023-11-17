Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.