Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.29.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

