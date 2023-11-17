Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.26 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,115 shares of company stock valued at $32,942,868. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $363.85 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $382.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.22.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

