Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

