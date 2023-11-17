Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.71 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Read Our Latest Report on X

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.