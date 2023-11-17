Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.