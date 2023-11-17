Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $860,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 108,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KD opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

