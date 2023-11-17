Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

