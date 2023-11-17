Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Popular Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

