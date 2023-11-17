Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,356 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.4 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

