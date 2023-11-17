Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 25,507 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
