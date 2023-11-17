Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

