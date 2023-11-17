Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

