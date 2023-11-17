Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,770,000 after buying an additional 149,199 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

