Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Exscientia worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Exscientia by 110.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Exscientia by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Exscientia plc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

