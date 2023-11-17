Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 97,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.