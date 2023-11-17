Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 131,785 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth $345,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 60.0% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 82.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE SBSW opened at $5.16 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

