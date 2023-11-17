Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $101.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

