MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading 8% Higher on Strong Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 449,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 515,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.49.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
