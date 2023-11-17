MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.20 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

