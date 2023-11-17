Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £299 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £299 ($367.19).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Lucy Tilley bought 147 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £852.60 ($1,047.03).
- On Monday, October 16th, Lucy Tilley bought 54 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($379.32).
Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 674 ($8.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 627.16. The company has a market cap of £385.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,547.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 930 ($11.42).
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
