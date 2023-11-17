Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Update

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Movano in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 540,786 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Movano during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Movano by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Movano by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Stock Performance

MOVE stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Movano has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Movano

Movano ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Featured Articles

