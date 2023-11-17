MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 542.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

About MRC Global

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.