National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

